Iranian currency rates for Feb. 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The rates of nine foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 27 currencies have decreased on Feb. 24, compared to the rates on Feb. 22, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,447 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Feb. 24 Iranian rial on Feb. 22 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,338 54,428 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,836 42,934 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,295 4,324 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,492 4,527 1 Danish krone DKK 6,085 6,100 1 Indian rupee INR 585 585 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,885 136,975 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,221 27,224 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,650 37,647 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,390 5,394 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,662 31,766 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,558 26,670 1 South African rand ZAR 2,787 2,800 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,878 6,889 1 Russian ruble RUB 653 657 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,525 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,756 27,836 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,978 30,036 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,558 49,458 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,312 2,313 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,361 36,345 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,673 29,591 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,972 5,978 100 Thai baths THB 132,564 133,030 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,950 10,024 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,501 34,798 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 45,447 45,548 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,169 11,158 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,852 14,860 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,028 3,039 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 545 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,039 19,005 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,448 82,517 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,334 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 156,557 rials, and the price of $1 is 145,219 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 142,161 rials, and the price of $1 is 128,415 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 146,000-149,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 156,000-159,000 rials.