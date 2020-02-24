Azerbaijan's AzerGold CJSC to start operations at Chovdar ore field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

AzerGold CJSC, an Azerbaijani company that extracts, processes and sells gold and silver, plans to start mining at the Chovdar ore field as part of the surficial (sulfide) phase, Chairman of the Executive Board of AzerGold Zakir Ibrahimov said at a company’s press conference on the results of 2019, Trend reports.

Ibrahimov added that the confirmed reserves of the Chovdar ore field in the sulfide phase are 350,000 ounces of gold and 925,000 ounces of silver.

The chairman noted that at present, additional drilling work to increase resources has been completed, and an assessment of the effectiveness of reserves extraction is currently underway.

By the end of 2020, a detailed feasibility study on the sulfide phase of the field is expected.

AzerGold CJSC, which began operations in July 2016, is engaged in the study, research, exploration, management of precious and non-ferrous metal deposits, their extraction, processing and sale, as well as the application of new technologies in this area, improving the material and technical base and other work related to the development of this sphere.

In 2017-2020, AzerGold CJSC sold more than 173,000 ounces of gold and 290,000 ounces of silver.

