Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to increase trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Turkey are able to increase trade turnover to $15 billion, said Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

Mammadov made the remark at a press conference by Azerbaijan’s Ziraat Bank dedicated to Azerbaijani-Turkish cooperation in the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Trend reports from the event Feb. 27.

Mammadov noted that recently Azerbaijani government has set a goal to increase trade with Turkey to $15 billion, and certain work is being done in this direction.

Cooperation with Turkey in the development of SMEs has great potential, the chairman added.

In terms of the number of companies with foreign capital, Turkish companies are in the first place, and this is a good sign for expanding contacts and investments, in which Ziraat Bank also plays an active role, said Mammadov.

“Turkey attaches great importance to the development of SMEs in the country and since the signing of the memorandum of understanding in May 2019, we have been closely cooperating with the KOSGEB - Turkey’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Organization - in various fields, including the exchange of experience,” added the chairman.