Prices of some foodstuffs soar in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The prices of onions, bananas and lentils in Iran increased by 24.4 percent, 9.4 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively, in the 11th month (from Jan. 21, 2020 through Feb. 19, 2020) of this Iranian year, compared to the previous month (from Dec. 21, 2019 through Jan. 20, 2020), Trend reports referring to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

The prices of tomatoes, cucumbers and oranges decreased by 23.1 percent, 10 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively, in the 11th month.

Goods Weight 11th month of current Iranian year (from Jan. 21, 2020 through Feb. 19, 2020) 10th month of current Iranian year (from Dec. 21, 2019 through Jan. 20, 2020) 11th month of last Iranian year (from Jan. 21, 2019 through Feb. 19, 2019) Difference in 11th month compared to 10th month of current Iranian year (%) Difference compared to 10th month of last Iranian year (%) First grade Iranian rice 1 kg $5.54 $5.55 $3.83 -0.2 43.7 First grade imported rice 1 kg $2.27 $2.27 $2.09 0.1 8.4 Mutton 1 kg $21 $21.3 $19.1 -1.4 9.8 Beef 1 kg $18.7 $18.9 $17.2 -1.0 8.4 Broiler chicken 1 kg $3 $3.04 $3.31 -1.2 -9.4 Pasteurized milk 1 liter $1.45 $1.44 $1.1 0.5 31.7 Pasteurized yogurt 1 kg $1.83 $1.84 $1.43 -0.1 28.2 Pasteurized cheese 500 gram $2.61 $2.60 $2.1 0.2 23.9 Eggs 1 kg $2.52 $2.5 $2.36 0.6 6.6 Butter 100 gram $1.11 $1.10 $1.08 0.2 2.4 Vegetable oil 900 gram $2.05 $2.06 $1.83 -0.4 11.9 Bananas 1 kg $3.61 $3.31 $3.02 9.0 19.7 Apples 1 kg $1.71 $1.65 $2.04 3.6 -16.0 Oranges 1 kg $1.37 $1.26 $1.24 8.8 10.0 Cucumbers 1 kg $1.22 $1.41 $1.18 -13.0 3.6 Tomatoes 1 kg $1.6 $1.97 $1.23 -18.4 30.5 Onions 1 kg $1.72 $1.18 $0.86 46.2 99.7 Potatoes 1 kg $1.01 $0.93 $0.74 8.8 36.9 Beans 1 kg $4.1 $4.1 $3.34 0.9 24.3 Lentils 1 kg $2.68 $2.62 $2.05 2.3 30.4 Sugar 1 kg $1.79 $1.77 $1.28 1.5 39.3 Granulated sugar 1 kg $1.43 $1.39 $1 2.2 42.1 Tomato paste 1 kg $4.11 $4.14 $4.46 -0.9 -8.0 Imported tea 500 grams $13.9 $13.9 $7.39 0 87.9

According to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials. In the country's black market, $1 is worth about 147,000-150,000 rials.