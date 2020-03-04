Qatar interested in food security, agriculture co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 4

Possibility to import Azerbaijani products to the Qatari market has been discussed in Qatar, Trend reports with reference to the Peninsula newspaper.

The topic was discussed within the framework of the meeting between Qatar Chamber First Vice Chairman Mohamed bin Ahmed bin Towar Al Kuwari and the visiting members of Azerbaijani delegation headed by Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Leyla Mammadova.

During the meeting, two parties reviewed ways to support the cooperation between Qatari and Azerbaijani business circles and work to strengthen areas of cooperation in many sectors especially in food security and agriculture.

The possibility to import Azerbaijani products to the Qatari market has also been reviewedş The Qatari side was briefed on Azerbaijani agricultural sector.

Mohamed bin Towar Al Kuwari said that Qatar and Azerbaijan enjoy distinguished relations in many fields, noting that there is a scope for cooperation between the private sectors of both countries in food security.

He affirmed that Qatar attaches a great interest to the food security sector and there are numerous mega projects being implemented in this sector such as the mega warehousing projects adjacent to the Hamad Port.

He pointed out that there is a great interest on the part of Qatari investors in exploring the investment opportunities available in Azerbaijan.

He explained that the time is appropriate for more partnerships between both sides, and to take advantage of advanced infrastructure in Qatar, in addition to the incentives and legislation that encourage investment, as well as the existence of economic zones and free zones that attract domestic and foreign investment.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation Leyla Mammadova said that the objective of the visit is to inform the Qatari private sector on the investment opportunities available in Azerbaijan and to urge Qatari investors to invest in Azerbaijan.

She also said that Agro Procurement and Supply OJSC under the Ministry of Agriculture seeks to encourage Azerbaijani farmers and food producers to export, as well as to promote agricultural and food products abroad and explore their export opportunities.