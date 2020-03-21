Iran's IDRO to facilitate mask and sanitizer production

Business 21 March 2020 09:31 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's IDRO to facilitate mask and sanitizer production

TEHRAN, Iran, March 21

Trend:

The Deputy Minister of Industries, Mine & Trade and Head of IDRO (Industrial Development & Renovation Organization) of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ali has announced the support measures by IDRO to supply and produce essential anti-coronavirus items including disinfectants, masks and test kits, Trend reports citing Fars News Agency.

"IDRO has contracted to produce and supply of 130,000 liters of disinfectants, as well as 100,000 liters of hand sanitizing gel through its subsidiaries, which are in the process of obtaining alcohol quotas," Ali said.

He also pointed to the conclusion of a contract to produce 10,000 isolation clothing in times of the rapidly spreading coronavirus disease.

He went on to mention the support for knowledge-based companies working in the field of coronavirus detection kits.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 14,900 people have been infected, 853 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 4,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

