How coronavirus-ready is Iran's telecommunication infrastructure?

TEHRAN, Iran, April 3

Trend:

Secretary of Iran's Supreme Council of Cyberspace Abolhassan Firouzabadi has announced about the collaboration between Ministries of Education and ICT to gradually move physical classrooms to cyberspace, due to coronavirus (COVID-19) infection spread.

"There's a need to address the country's telecommunications infrastructure, to adjust remote working and online classes, " Firouzabadi said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"The Ministry of Education will soon make its plan public, and hopefully we will be able to gradually move to online learning within a month," he said.

Speaking about the decrease of internet speed in the country due to heavier internet usage of the population during home isolation, he said that the education and ICT ministries have discussed the issue as well.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 41,400 people have been infected, 2,757 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 13,900 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.