Georgia to give compensation to people affected by coronavirus spread

The Georgian government will identify people who need help as a result of having lost jobs amid the state of emergency due to coronavirus in Georgia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"Income taxes are recorded in the Revenue Service, and through the decreased number of the people who pay income taxes we will be able to determine who did not or could not gain the income during this time,” said Vice Prime Minister Maya Tskitishvili.

Tskitishvili noted that after identifying the number of people who have not got income in this period, the government will assess the amount of funds needed to help Georgian citizens and the amount of the compensation each person will be given.

On April 2, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia stated that the government will help people who have lost their jobs due to the state of emergency announced to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Meanwhile, the government has already put forward an initiative to help businesses or individuals who have suffered during the global coronavirus crisis and state of emergency in Georgia.

In particular, the government postponed the payment of value added tax for three months from March thorugh May for those involved in tourism industry. The state is ready to spend 100 million lari (about $30.44 million) to support them.

The government will also cover utility fees, including sanitary service, gas and water bills for the same period for those households that consume less than 200 kWh of electricity and 200 cubic meters of natural gas per month.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 148.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

