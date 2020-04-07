Georgia attaches vital importance to EU assistance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Georgia attaches vital importance of EU assistance as one of the country's largest donors, Trend reports via the press service of the Prime Minister of Georgia.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia held a video conference with EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Policy Olivér Várhelyi.

According to press service of the Georgian PM, in the context of curbing spread of the novel coronavirus, the sides stressed the importance of encouragement of economic activities and assistance to small and medium-size businesses.

Gakharia underlined the vital importance of the EU assistance and the essentiality of financial and technical aid to Georgia in carrying out of reforms despite the coronavirus spread.

The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) increased up to 195 in Georgia as of April 7, 2020.

According to the official data, 39 patients have fully recovered from the virus. Two people died of COVID-19 in the country.

There are 4,735 people under quarantine and 383 persons – in inpatient care.

Georgian health officials again call on everyone to stay home and keep social distancing to avoid further spread of COVID-19.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

