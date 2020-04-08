Baku Textile Factory to double production of medical masks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

With the organizational support from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, a group of Azerbaijani mass media representatives has got familiarized with the activities of the enterprise manufacturing medical masks established by Baku Textile Factory, Trend reports referring to the ministry on April 8.

The factory located in the area of Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park has been given status of a resident of the industrial park. This status allows the enterprise to take advantage of the benefits envisaged for the industrial parks. The enterprise was provided with a loan on concessional terms in the amount of 1.2 million manat ($705,882) through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy.

Moreover, on the basis of social responsibility, the resident of the Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park - MST Engineering Services LLC - allotted part of its territory for the medical mask manufacturing enterprise.

Special boxes for packing medical masks are made by a resident of the Balakhani Industrial Park, private entrepreneur Etibar Eminov.

The modern equipment brought from Turkey for the production of medical masks has been installed at the enterprise in a short period. Some 3.9 million manat ($2.3 million) was invested in the establishment of the enterprise.

Over 30 jobs have been created there. The production process consists of three-shifts. By using raw materials that meet international standards ISO 17050-1, the enterprise will initially produce 120,000 medical masks daily at the initial stage. After packing the medical masks, they will be further sterilized by using special equipment.

Another production line will be launched in the coming days. At the second stage, the production volume will double and daily production will reach 200,000-250,000 medical masks. The enterprise's products will primarily be aimed at meeting the needs of the domestic market.