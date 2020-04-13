Some industrial ventures to resume operations in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.13

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The work of industrial and construction enterprises, as well as certain sectors of the service will be resumed from April 20, 2020, in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s prime minister.

The decision has been made during the regular meeting of the State Commission on Ensuring the State of Emergency under Kazakhstan’s president chaired by Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

The State Commission decided to gradually resume the work of business entities in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, while maintaining strict sanitary and epidemiological measures. A specific list of ventures that will resume work in Nur-Sultan and Almaty will be approved by the State Commission and published on Apr. 15, 2020.

In turn, Mamin ordered to establish tight control over the provision of sanitary and epidemiological safety at facilities that will resume work, as well as over compliance with the social distance of employees at workplaces.

On March 15, 2020, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree introducing an emergency state in Kazakhstan due to the coronavirus outbreak, which came in force from 08:00 (GMT +6) on March 16 and will last till 08:00 April 15, 2020.

On Apr. 10, 2020 Tokayev said that the emergency state period in Kazakhstan will be extended till the end of Apr. 2020.

Total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has reached 979. The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The outbreak of the coronavirus began in the Chinese city of Wuhan (an international transport hub), at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 115,200. Over 1.8 million people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 440,600 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

