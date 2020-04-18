Georgian government to check activities of online sale companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Starting next week, Georgian government will begin checking the companies that are allowed to sell online in emergency situations in compliance with certain rules, Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava said at a briefing, Trend reports citing the Georgian media.

Due to the outbreak of the spread of coronavirus, on March 31, the Georgian authorities imposed restrictions on businesses by defining a specific list of enterprises entitled to work. Later, it was decided to expand the list for companies confirming compliance with the rules recommended by epidemiologists.

“Next week, we will begin checking and monitoring online trading companies. This will allow us to prepare this sector as quickly and efficiently as possible for the period when we will all together launch the economy,” the minister said.

According to Turnava, when the economy activates, the government’s priority will be to develop online trading.

As reported, online companies will be visited by labor inspectors from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economy, and employees of the municipal inspection.

Earlier, representatives of Georgia checked more than 300 companies engaged in various types of activities, except the online companies.

“We do not plan to actively launch the business until the state of emergency ends. From an epidemiological point of view, we are at a critical stage, and this presents us with new challenges. We decided to sharply reduce and limit mobility,” said the minister of economy.

Meanwhile, the outbreak of coronavirus has dealt a serious blow to the economy of Georgia. Almost all areas of business represented in the country suffer losses, while many people were left without work. To overcome the crisis, the authorities spent three weeks in negotiations with international financial institutions to receive financial assistance.

By the end of the year, the country will receive $1.5 billion for the development of the Georgian economy.

The first case of coronavirus in Georgia was recorded on February 26. To date, the number of infected COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 370 people.

