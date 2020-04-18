Protective masks manufactured at nine enterprises in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

To date, 1.75 million reusable masks have been manufactured at Georgian enterprises, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

Meanwhile, wearing masks in enclosed public spaces has become mandatory in Georgia since April 17.

With the shortage of protective masks due to the coronavirus pandemic in Georgia, the ministry of economy, together with other government agencies and the private sector, organized production of 12-layer masks in record time.

Currently, nine enterprises manufacture the masks made of gauze in Georgia. Up to one million masks have already been delivered to four major pharmaceutical chains in the country and are sold in pharmacies at a subsidized price of 50 tetri (15 cents).

In addition, on April 16, it became known about the start of the production of disposable masks. Georgian Respirator company plans to produce 200,000-250,000 three-layer medical masks of high quality per day. The masks meet international standards and are certified by the National Center for Disease Control.

High quality gauze for sewing masks are supplied to Georgia by Azerbaijan. As reported, Georgia will also buy gauze from Uzbekistan.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356