Iran to monitor consumer goods market before Ramadan holiday

TEHRAN, Iran, April 21

Iran will monitor supply and distribution of necessary goods during the holy month of Ramadan (April 25-May 25), Deputy in inspection of consumers' rights office at the Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of West Azerbaijan Province Alireza Mahmoudi told Trend.

"The supervision and inspection of markets will be intensified to prevent any fluctuation of prices or shortage of necessary items, especially dairy, rice, cooking oil, sugar, dates, vegetables and sweets before start of holy month of Ramadan," he said.

"The monitoring starts from April 20 and will last until May 25. The plan aims to supervise the proper supply and distribution of necessary goods in the market, alongside fast moving consumer goods that should be based on official prices," Mahmoudi added.

"Monitoring the sale of necessary goods that have priorities, including sugar, rice, cooking oil will be intensified to control the official price consistency," Mahmoudi said.

"Any violation including the increase of prices, hoarding, shortage of supply in distribution and service sector can be reported by the citizens and such cases will be examined," he said.