Georgia ready to provide alternative platform for doing business

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava took part in online discussion panel “COVID-19 and perspectives of aftermath economic rehabilitation” of the International School of Economics at TSU (ISET), Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As reported, Regional Director of the World Bank in China, Mongolia and Korea Martin Raiser, Regional Director in EU countries Arup Banerji, and ISET Research Institute Director Tamar Sulukhia participated in the online panel. Steps to be taken by countries in the post-infection period were discussed during the conference.

“Georgia is ready to be represented in the global economy and global market with a new role, as an alternative platform for doing business, and we can suggest large corporations relocation of their business,” Turnava said.

According to the minister, diversification and relocation of production will become a new trend for ensuring business.

“Georgia is one of the most attractive countries in terms of logistics, transparency and low taxes. If we overcome current challenges quickly and defeat the pandemic, it will give us additional advantage of competitiveness,” Turnava said.

It was reported earlier that the government of Georgia will unveil an anti-crisis economic recovery plan that will include measures for targeted social and business support on April 24, 2020. The plan will also detail the gradual removal of the current restrictions.

