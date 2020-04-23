Georgian Ministries of Economics and Health start inspecting online businesses

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23

Technical and Construction Supervision Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, together with the Department of Labor Inspection of the Ministry of Health, started inspecting companies that are involved or plan to engage in online sales, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Meanwhile, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, on March 31, the Georgian authorities imposed restrictions on businesses by defining a list of enterprises entitled to work both online and in usual mode. Later, it was decided to expand the list for those companies which comply with the rules recommended by epidemiologists.

According to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, from April 27, about 260 facilities will be inspected, which have already applied to the ministry with a request to continue working online.

Among them are companies that sell books, toys, electrical appliances, clothes, shoes, perfumes and other consumer goods online.

“In the coming days, we will focus on inspecting online sales companies, because as soon as restrictions begin to lift, online businesses will become one of the priorities and the first sector that can continue work. Therefore, we want companies to be ready for activities”, said Natia Turnava, Georgian minister of economy.

