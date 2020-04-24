Georgia unveils stages of lifting restrictions in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Lifting up restrictions introduced due to coronavirus in Georgia will be carried out in stages and gradually, based on the analysis of the pandemic situation in the country, said Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia at a meeting of the government administration, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

As he noted, the duration in between the stages will be approximately two weeks.

On the first stage starting April 27, movement of cars will be allowed, taxis will resume working, online trading will be permitted and open-type agrarian markets will be opened.

On the second stage, construction companies will resume activities after two weeks, recreational zones will be re-opened, auto-service unites will begin working and repair-maintenance of household products will be allowed.

Retail shops, fairs, and publishing activities will resume works on the third stage.

On the fourth stage, trade malls, open-type restaurants, beauty salons and aesthetic centers will be opened.

On the fifth stage, closed-type markets and restaurants will begin functioning.

Sports and entertaining centers, hotels and educational institutions will be opened on the sixth stage.

"At the same time, recommendations of epidemiologists will have to be observed including social distancing, wearing of medical face masks in public gathering places, working in remote regime and limiting physical contacts," said Gakharia.

