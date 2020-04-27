Georgia begins first stage of lifting restrictions in connection with coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

On April 27, the first stage of lifting restrictions in connection with coronavirus began in Georgia, Trend reports citing the Georgian media.

On the first stage starting April 27, movement of private cars, as well as taxis is allowed, online trading is permitted and open-type agrarian markets are opened.

Natia Turnava, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, noted that the companies that have switched to online remote operation are required to strictly follow the rules established by the Ministry of Health of Georgia.

As Turnava noted, companies are required to provide their employees with personal protective means, including medical masks and gloves.

“I want to note that the companies that started work at the first stage bear additional responsibility for their business, for the health of customers and employees, as well as for the planned continuation of the lifting of restrictions. If there is any epidemiological problem during this period, we have at any time the right to postpone the next stage of lifting the restrictions," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the outbreak of coronavirus has dealt a serious blow to the economy of Georgia. Almost all areas of business in the country suffer losses, while many people have lost their job. To overcome the crisis, the authorities spent three weeks in negotiations with international financial institutions to receive financial assistance.

By the end of the year, the country will receive $1.5 billion for the development of the Georgian economy.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356