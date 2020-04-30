Slovakia to finance five projects in Georgia
Claims made in connection with so-called "Armenian genocide" are aimed at achieving political goals by falsifying history: Turkic Council
Ex-FBI agent arrested on conspiracy charge alleging acceptance of bribes paid by lawyer linked to Armenian organized crime figure
Latest
Azerbaijan's MFA to returning citizens: Gathering at border checkpoints doesn't help speed things up
Azerbaijan's Chief Epidemiologist: Non-observance of hygienic rules can lead to second wave of COVID-19