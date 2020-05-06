Kazakhstan triples import from Turkmenistan

Business 6 May 2020 17:11 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan triples import from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan introduces proximity bank cards
Turkmenistan introduces proximity bank cards
Kazakhstan triples import from Turkmenistan
Kazakhstan triples import from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan stays coronavirus-free, strict protective measures remain in place
Turkmenistan stays coronavirus-free, strict protective measures remain in place
Latest
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 9 Oil&Gas 18:11
Azerbaijan uses same meds for COVID-19 treatment as other countries Society 18:02
Number of coronavirus infected people growing in Azerbaijan Society 18:02
Uzbek Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange simplifies trade rules Business 18:01
Georgia allocates funds for health program to manage COVID-19 Georgia 18:00
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company to increase production Business 17:59
Kazakhstan triples pharmaceuticals export within industrialization roadmap Business 17:52
Turkmenistan introduces proximity bank cards Finance 17:50
Five Azerbaijani insurers’ premiums down in 1Q2020 Economy 17:49
Israel signs deal to lease drones to Greece for border defence Israel 17:49
China's Alibaba launches 'outlet' platform to shift luxury overstock Other News 17:48
Dutch based digital travel company registers as taxpayer in Uzbekistan ICT 17:43
Head of apparatus of Kazakhstan's upper house of parliament appointed Kazakhstan 17:42
Loan portfolio of Azerbaijan's leading bank spikes Finance 17:41
Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom LLC launches video-conferencing service ICT 17:40
United Airlines to offer $2.25 billion bonds in private deal US 17:32
Bahrain eases coronavirus restrictions, shops, industries to open Arab World 17:31
Stage 2 of chemical complex creation in Kazakhstan nears completion Business 17:26
MP: Summit initiated by Azerbaijani president - call for solidarity Society 17:25
Azercosmos strikes co-op agreement with company from UAE ICT 17:25
Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation keen to co-op with Uzbekistan Business 17:20
Kazakhstan triples import from Turkmenistan Business 17:11
Azerbaijani food company developing new production line Business 17:08
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field operator working to demobilize on-site staff Oil&Gas 17:05
Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads talks opening of first toll highway Transport 17:01
Turkmenistan stays coronavirus-free, strict protective measures remain in place Turkmenistan 16:58
One of Russia's largest cloud providers enters Uzbek digital market ICT 16:53
Azerbaijani company discloses income from tobacco exports Business 16:45
Kermanshah Province - among Iran's most attractive for foreign investors Business 16:44
Trade turnover in Baku soars in 1Q2020 Business 16:42
Volume of construction work in Baku for 1Q2020 disclosed Business 16:38
Kazakh parliament's lower house OKs establishing parliamentary opposition Kazakhstan 16:22
Turkmenistan, CCI ECO states discuss strengthening of partner relations Business 16:18
Azerbaijan's insurance companies increase collection of premiums in 1Q2020 Economy 16:17
Uzbek energy ministry talks active energy projects with foreign involvement Oil&Gas 15:58
Azerbaijan confirms 67 new COVID-19 cases Society 15:58
Kazakh national postal service opens tender for air cargo transportation Tenders 15:49
Iran's NIDC saves big on localizing production of vital oil industry equipment Oil&Gas 15:46
President Ilham Aliyev: Countries participating in Non-Aligned Movement understand problems of each other, show solidarity, give preference to multilateral cooperation Politics 15:44
Baku's industrial production volume in 1Q2020 revealed Business 15:34
Azerbaijan changes procedure for calculating social insurance rates for business entities Economy 15:31
Uzbekistan to get COVID-19 aid from US CDC Central Asia federal agency Uzbekistan 15:29
Kazakhstan's banking sector assets up as foreign currency assets revaluated Finance 15:26
President Ilham Aliyev: During presidency of Azerbaijan, we intend to jointly enhance international authority and role of Non-Aligned Movement in international arena Politics 15:25
Uzbekistan's state agency announces tender for construction of electricity transmission line Tenders 15:24
Azerbaijan’s Cahan Pen company to increase production of plastic pipes Business 15:24
Uzbek Kafolat Insurance Company’s capital position vulnerable to potential investment shocks Finance 15:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Until 1 January 2021, taxpayers will be granted tax benefits and tax breaks for areas of activity worst affected by pandemic Politics 15:15
Iranian president explains reasons for cutting 4 zeros from national currency Finance 15:11
President Ilham Aliyev: To provide support to NAM member countries, Azerbaijan will allocate additional donation of $5 million to WHO Politics 15:10
European Commission revises Brent price forecasts down Oil&Gas 14:57
Kazakhstan spends nearly $13B to battle coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan took prompt, necessary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus Politics 14:47
Iran's IMIDRO announces facilities to be commissioned Business 14:46
Agrarian Credit and Development Agency talks microlending in Azerbaijan Economy 14:46
Average interest rates on credits in national currency in Uzbekistan increase Finance 14:45
EU, UNDP support protective face shields production in Georgia Business 14:44
Iran discloses number of solar panel stations in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Oil&Gas 14:37
Kazakhstan takes action to prevent overpricing of socially important goods Business 14:36
Azerbaijani analysts talk forecasts of Brent oil price Finance 14:33
EU interested to continue dialogue with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to share its experience in field of treatment of coronavirus patients with other member states of Non-Aligned Movement Politics 14:31
Azerbaijan's cotton company talks its activities during coronavirus lockdown Economy 14:28
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss gas supply cuts to China Oil&Gas 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev: In last three weeks, there has been positive trend between number of infected and those recovering in Azerbaijan Politics 14:21
NEQSOL Holding has provided food assistance to 3000 low-income families (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:20
Azerbaijan eases creating farming households Economy 14:18
Uzbekistan thinks to process its gas domestically, in long-term Oil&Gas 14:17
Iran says coronavirus hits 1,680 people in the past 24 hours Iran 14:09
Georgia receives budget support from IMF Finance 14:03
Georgia, Romania agree to revive tourism Georgia 14:01
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to boost bread-making equipment production Business 13:58
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank discloses profit for 1Q2020 Finance 13:48
IMF: Real GDP to decline in Georgia Business 13:44
Uzbekneftegaz sets special interdepartmental tariff commission Oil&Gas 13:42
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan halts flights to country's Taraz as they prove unprofitable Transport 13:42
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's total assets up in 1Q2020 Finance 13:32
BMW to delay Hungary plant in coronavirus savings drive Europe 13:04
Philippines' coronavirus infections top 10,000 Other News 13:03
Malaysia reports 45 new coronavirus cases, one death Other News 13:01
Iran announces volume of purchased wheat Business 12:59
MFA: US supports Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity Politics 12:58
Kazakhstan eyeing certain steps to increase aluminum output Business 12:56
Swiss SICPA Holding to provide Turkmenistan with advanced tech for marking goods Business 12:53
Citizens of Azerbaijan receive SMS if revealed to be coronavirus-positive Society 12:50
Uzbekistan starts imports of electricity from Tajikistan Oil&Gas 12:40
Renewables to get out of current crisis with minimal demand loss Oil&Gas 12:39
Kazakh-German oil extracting venture to buy spare parts for pumps via tender Tenders 12:37
National Iranian South Oil Company opens tender to buy spare parts for equipment Tenders 12:37
Kazakhstan’s Freedom Life insurance company faces limited COVID-19 impact Business 12:34
Azerbaijan's food production facility to expand product range Business 12:33
Uzbekistan allocates funds to boost domestic wine production Business 12:13
Iran Esfahan Oil Refining CEO talks company's activity in energy sector Oil&Gas 12:12
Some US LNG cargoes could be cancelled by off-takers Oil&Gas 12:05
Energy, industry sectors become focus of talks between Turkmenistan, ECO Oil&Gas 12:04
Bahrainis investing in building schools in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan Construction 12:01
Kazakhstan's National Bank reserves up as gold prices increase Finance 11:49
Armenia's destructive rhetoric, provocative steps put negotiations on Karabakh in question: official Politics 11:48
Iranian Esfahan Oil Refining Company's investments pay off Oil&Gas 11:44
Oil prices mixed as rising U.S. inventories offset demand optimism Oil&Gas 11:41
All news