Kazakhstan’s president approves amendments to tax related decrees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev approved amendments to a number of tax related decrees, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

The report said that Tokayev signed two decrees on May 7, 2020:

- On amendments to the ‘On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget’ Code of Kazakhstan.

- On the entry into force of the Code of Kazakhstan ‘On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget’

Kazakhstan's ‘On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget’ decree, i.e country's Tax Code, has entered into force on Dec. 25, 2019.

The latest amendments to the Tax Code were made on Jan. 10, 2020. The Jan. 2020 amendments covered cash registers, banks, as well as appeal against the results of inspections and tax exemptions.

