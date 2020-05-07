Prime Minister: Georgia to resume all production types

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7

All types of production will be resumed in the country from May 11, said Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Due to the outbreak of the spread of coronavirus, on March 31, the Georgian authorities imposed restrictions on businesses by defining a specific list of enterprises entitled to work. Later, it was decided to expand the list for companies confirming compliance with the rules recommended by epidemiologists.

"From May 11, we will restart all types of production. In addition, all kinds of retail and wholesale shops, which have an entrance from the street and which do not sell clothes and shoes, will reopen. This does not apply to malls, clothing and shoe stores. All other types of stores resume their work from Monday,” he noted.

The outbreak of coronavirus has dealt a serious blow to the economy of Georgia. Almost all areas of business represented in the country suffer losses, while many people were left without work. To overcome the crisis, the authorities spent three weeks in negotiations with international financial institutions to receive financial assistance.

The first case of coronavirus in Georgia was recorded on February 26. To date, the number of infected COVID-19 in Georgia has reached 615 people.

