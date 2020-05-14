Imports of Mexican beverages in Azerbaijan increase considerably

• From 2014 to 2019, the import of Mexican beer to Azerbaijan grew exponentially: 1.593%.

• Imports of Mexican tequila grew 557% between 2014 and 2019.

Mexican beverage exports to Azerbaijan have grown significantly. Both tequila and Mexican beer exports increased considerably in recent years. This is the result of the intense promotional work carried out by the Embassy of Mexico among the main Azerbaijani importers and distributors, through various promotional events and tastings.

From 2014 - the year of opening of the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan - until 2019, there has been a considerable growth of 557% in tequila exports, going from $ 136,000 in 2014 to $ 896,000 in 2019. This represented that in the past five years, tequila exports have averaged nearly $ 400,000 annually. Only between 2018 and 2019, the presence of tequila grew 169%.

It must be remembered that tequila is Mexico's gift to the world. Just during 2019, Mexico produced 315.7 million liters of tequila, and sent almost 80% of total production to the world (245.8 million liters).

Similar case of tequila is that of the Mexican beer. The figures indicate that from 2014 to 2019 the import of Mexican beer to Azerbaijan had an exponential increase of 1.593%.

It should be remembered the industrial capacity of Mexico, since Mexico is the main exporter in the world and the fourth largest producer of beer worldwide.

The previous data shows a growing bilateral relationship and shows Azerbaijan's interest in high-quality Mexican products.