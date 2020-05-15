EU, UNDP provide protective gear to medical personnel in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

The European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) handed over 7,500 protective face shields to the Emergency Situations Coordination and Urgent Assistance Center of the Ministry of Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia, Trend reports referring to UNDP.

Manufactured by the Georgian company CaucasPack with EU and UNDP support, the adjustable and reusable face shields will help ensure that emergency crews in Tbilisi and Georgia’s regions are able to do their jobs safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The shields are made from recycled plastic bottles.

As reported, this assistance is part of a larger program of support to healthcare workers, civil servants and other at-risk personnel who are working all over the country, providing people with essential healthcare and other services.

More than 40,000 face shields were produced in April and May with assistance from the EU, UNDP and the governments of Switzerland, Austria and the United States, to be distributed in Tbilisi and Georgia’s regions.

UNDP, with assistance from the EU and the US, is also ensuring that protective equipment and other medical supplies are provided to Georgia to mitigate COVID-19 risks.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356