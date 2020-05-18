3 million low income households receive Iran gov't cash support

TEHRAN, Iran, May 18

Trend:

Iran Minister of Labor announced the payment of $47 to $142 in cash to three million households.

"According to the information available in the Iranian welfare information system, the government financial support was paid to 3 million low income families,” the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"These people have not been insured, they have not received any loan from banking system or have not bought car,” Shariatmadari explained the conditions under which the three million households received the government’s financial support.

“These families were paid between $47 to $142 each in cash within four months, and this amount was doubled during Ramadan,” he said.

He went on to say that the coronavirus outbreak had damaged 13 groups of job across the country and seriously threatened about one million industrial units.

“About 700,000 people are registered in the unemployment insurance system,” he added. “In addition to those, who are covered by the Welfare Organization and the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, those families who are not related to these two institutions, but are considered having low income, have also been supported by the government.”