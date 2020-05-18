3 million low income households receive Iran gov't cash support

Business 18 May 2020 09:53 (UTC+04:00)
3 million low income households receive Iran gov't cash support

TEHRAN, Iran, May 18
Trend:

Iran Minister of Labor announced the payment of $47 to $142 in cash to three million households.

"According to the information available in the Iranian welfare information system, the government financial support was paid to 3 million low income families,” the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare Mohammad Shariatmadari said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"These people have not been insured, they have not received any loan from banking system or have not bought car,” Shariatmadari explained the conditions under which the three million households received the government’s financial support.

“These families were paid between $47 to $142 each in cash within four months, and this amount was doubled during Ramadan,” he said.

He went on to say that the coronavirus outbreak had damaged 13 groups of job across the country and seriously threatened about one million industrial units.

“About 700,000 people are registered in the unemployment insurance system,” he added. “In addition to those, who are covered by the Welfare Organization and the Imam Khomeini Relief Committee, those families who are not related to these two institutions, but are considered having low income, have also been supported by the government.”

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkey's environment ministry to rent vehicles through tender
Turkey's environment ministry to rent vehicles through tender
Export of cement from Turkey to Azerbaijan up in 1Q2020
Export of cement from Turkey to Azerbaijan up in 1Q2020
Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll rises by 44 with 1,368 new confirmed cases
Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll rises by 44 with 1,368 new confirmed cases
Loading Bars
Latest
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry issues statement on 28th anniversary of occupation of Lachyn district by Armenia Politics 10:48
OPEC+ unlikely to decide on further cuts, but extension is possible Oil&Gas 10:42
PM: Georgia's Chairmanship of CoE receives high assessment at international level Georgia 10:36
Export of cement from Turkey to Azerbaijan up in 1Q2020 Turkey 10:33
Number of Azerbaijani taxpayers rises Economy 10:31
Uzbekistan reports new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 10:20
Iranian airports' income drops amid coronavirus spread Business 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 18 Economy 09:55
3 million low income households receive Iran gov't cash support Business 09:53
Alibaba's Jack Ma resigns from SoftBank board Other News 09:49
Oil prices hit one-month highs on output cuts, demand signs Oil&Gas 09:46
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:45
Iranian currency rates for May 18 Finance 09:42
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 342 to 174,697 Europe 09:37
Kazakh-German oil extracting venture opens tender for power lines reconstruction Tenders 09:33
Iran, Pakistan border markets to gradually reopen Iran 09:25
Iran, UK trade halted by coronavirus Business 09:15
FAO, Azerbaijan working on new project in agricultural sphere Business 08:47
Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy Other News 08:32
World Skate unveils updated Olympic qualification process for Tokyo 2020 Other News 08:06
5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Miyagi Prefecture Other News 07:45
China's trade faces unprecedented challenges amid pandemic: commerce minister Economy 07:11
Japan's economy shrinks annualized 3.4 pct in January-March period Economy 06:13
Chinese mainland reports 4 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 05:32
Apple reopening 25 more U.S. stores, will soon top 100 worldwide Business 04:45
2 IS militants, 1 Hashd Shaabi member killed in attacks in Iraq Arab World 03:57
5.4-magnitude quake hits South of Fiji Islands -- USGS Other News 03:05
Greece reports 2,834 COVID-19 cases, reopens more businesses Europe 02:24
Canada Snowbirds team jet crashes in British Columbia, injuring at least one Other News 01:38
Bolsonaro snaps photos with kids at Brazil protest defying health advice Other News 00:50
Supreme leader: Us to be expelled from İraq, Syria Politics 00:25
France coronavirus death toll rises to 28,108: ministry Europe 17 May 23:53
731 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 23,358 in total Arab World 17 May 23:34
Afghan president and rival strike power-sharing deal after months of feuding Other News 17 May 22:55
Leader of Uzbek car industry talks about its activities Transport 17 May 22:03
Three COVID-19 vaccines in phase II clinical trials: Beijing health official Other News 17 May 21:52
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 17 May 21:30
Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll rises by 44 with 1,368 new confirmed cases Turkey 17 May 21:22
Iran FM: Threatening Iranian tankers by US amounts to piracy, jeopardizes intl. peace Politics 17 May 20:47
UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 34,636 as another 170 patients die Europe 17 May 20:27
2,736 new COVID-19 cases registered in Saudi Arabia Arab World 17 May 19:47
Netanyahu's new Israeli government approved Israel 17 May 19:16
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Finance 17 May 18:54
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran increases Business 17 May 18:51
Iran’s CBI announces balance of bank loans Finance 17 May 18:50
Solar panel stations to be commissioned in Iran's Ardabil province Oil&Gas 17 May 18:47
Production of petrochemicals increases in Iran Oil&Gas 17 May 18:44
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to repair equipment Tenders 17 May 18:43
Iran Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale May 18 Oil&Gas 17 May 18:41
Iran's Nouri Petrochemical Company inks new contract Oil&Gas 17 May 18:39
Azerbaijan confirms 136 new COVID-19 cases Politics 17 May 18:17
Kuwait records 14,850 COVID-19 cases, 112 deaths Arab World 17 May 17:56
Azerbaijani president makes phone call to president of Kazakhstan Politics 17 May 17:23
Iran reveals its COVID-19 statistics for May 17 Iran 17 May 17:23
Daily COVID-19 deaths in Spain fall below 100 for first time in pandemic Europe 17 May 17:14
COVID-19 cases in Belarus rise to 29,650 Other News 17 May 16:33
Israel's Netanyahu presents new unity government to parliament Israel 17 May 16:05
ADB talks about business plan financial performance indicator on Country Partnership Strategy Finance 17 May 15:53
FAO talks about measures to prevent global food crisis (Interview) Business 17 May 15:29
Afghan president and rival strike power-sharing deal after feuding for months Other News 17 May 15:13
Asian Development Bank talks about activity in Azerbaijani districts in 2020 Finance 17 May 14:54
Azerbaijan considering farmers' applications for getting subsidies Finance 17 May 14:35
Virtual tour on Maiden Tower to be organized on International Museum Day (VIDEO) Society 17 May 14:08
Russia reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row Russia 17 May 14:07
Iran discloses volume of steel production Business 17 May 13:34
Consumer Price Index increases in Azerbaijan Finance 17 May 13:32
Iran's aluminum ingots production increases Business 17 May 13:28
Iran's product export via Bazargan customs increases Business 17 May 13:27
Iranian MP: JCPOA was implemented only by Iran Nuclear Program 17 May 13:27
Production facilities to be improved in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province Construction 17 May 13:27
Number of mines to be restored in Iran's Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province revealed Business 17 May 13:23
Azerbaijan discloses prospects for development of insurance market in post-pandemic period Economy 17 May 12:49
Over 1 mln Australians tested for COVID-19: medical official Other News 17 May 12:42
S.Korea reports 13 more COVID-19 cases, 11,050 in total Other News 17 May 12:12
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes decision on additional measures within special quarantine regime Society 17 May 11:44
India COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,872 as total cases cross 90,000-mark Other News 17 May 11:27
Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be held in Rotterdam, say organizers Europe 17 May 10:54
Prices for Iranian oil products increase Oil&Gas 17 May 10:31
Iran allocates funds for unemployment insurance Finance 17 May 10:29
Iran's AOGPC reveals amount of crude oil extracted via MOS and MOT Oil&Gas 17 May 10:25
Afghan air raids kill 8 militants in northern Kunduz province Other News 17 May 10:23
Kyrgyzstan reports 1138 confirmed COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 17 May 10:05
Kazakhstan's Air Astana to resume certain flights by end of May Transport 17 May 09:38
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 May 09:33
Total number of COVID-19 cases exceeds 6,000 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17 May 09:09
Nepal confirms first COVID-19 death World 17 May 08:39
China reports five new coronavirus cases, down from eight a day earlier Other News 17 May 07:47
British police arrest 19 at London protest against social distancing Europe 17 May 07:02
Italy's death toll from COVID-19 rises by 153 to 31,763 Europe 17 May 06:46
Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will be held in Rotterdam World 17 May 04:48
Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 310,000: Johns Hopkins University World 17 May 03:29
Turkey reports 1,610 new COVID-19 cases, 148,067 in total Turkey 17 May 02:37
Coronavirus deaths in Moscow rise by 71 Russia 17 May 01:17
Shelling kills two at Tripoli displaced people shelter Arab World 17 May 00:18
COVID-19 death toll in Netherlands reaches 5,670 Europe 16 May 23:13
Total commits to become Net Zero Emission Company by 2050 Oil&Gas 16 May 22:15
Uzbekistan allocates funds for reconstruction after Sardoba dam collapse Construction 16 May 22:05
Leyla Abdullaeva: All responsibility for escalation of situation in region lies entirely on Armenia Politics 16 May 22:01
Events of Night of Museums multimedia project will be highlighted on digital platform of YARAT Society 16 May 21:46
Turkmenistan develops plan to counter COVID-19 Turkmenistan 16 May 21:19
All news