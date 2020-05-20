Iran eyes making most of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway

20 May 2020
Iran eyes making most of Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan proposed to work out practical measures at the government level to boost bilateral economic ties with Iran, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

The topic was discussed during a telephone conversation between Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani.

Parties discussed the state and prospects of development of Kazakh-Iranian relations, including issues of increasing trade and economic cooperation.

During the phone call, Rouhani expressed Iran's interest in increasing trade with Kazakhstan and stressed the urgency of more effective use of the potential of the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, as well as multimodal transport corridors across the Caspian Sea.

In this regard, the Iranian side noted the importance of working together to improve the competitiveness of these transport routes in order to increase the volume of cargo transportation.

In turn, Tokayev proposed to work out practical measures at the government level to boost bilateral economic ties.

Special attention was also paid to the measures taken by two states to tackle COVID-19.

Rouhani commended the actions and decisions of Kazakhstan leadership to prevent the spread of coronavirus, as well as the wide coverage of the population for COVID-19 testing.

At the end of the conversation, Rouhani invited Tokayev to pay an official visit to Tehran.

---

