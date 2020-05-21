Kazakh copper producer suspends operations at its mine as COVID-19 cases rise among staff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s largest copper producer – Kazakhmys company – suspended operations at its Nurkazgan mine as 35 COVID-19 cases were confirmed among the mine’s staff, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhmys.

Only repair and maintenance work is carried out at the Nurkazgan mine by 100 people per shift with a 12-hour operating mode. Workers are accommodated in a separate sanatorium.

“Currently, the situation is under control. The Nurkazgan mine workers are being tested. In addition, compulsory testing is included in the requirement for contractors. Workers with negative results are sent on regular labor leave to be self-quarantined,” the company said.

Starting from June 1, 2020, the Nurkazgan mine will be switching to a rotational work method in compliance with all additional sanitary requirements of the authorized body, which will significantly minimize the risks of coronavirus cases.

The Nurkazgan mine is located in Telmanov region of Karaganda region, 10 km to the north of Temirtau town and 8 km to south-west of Myrza station. The total number of employees working with contractors is more than 1,100 people.

Kazakhmys is the biggest copper producer in Kazakhstan, leading international company in sphere of mining and development of natural recourses. Copper operations are fully integrated from mining ore through to the production of finished copper cathode and rod.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh