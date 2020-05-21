Azerbaijani industrial enterprise talks production of metal products
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is leading state in CIS today in terms of purchasing power of minimum pension
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will further strengthen its leading positions in field of information and communication technologies
President Ilham Aliyev: I hope that within a maximum of two years the state will provide homes to all martyr families
President Ilham Aliyev: Everyone should take care of themselves and their loved ones, be aware of their responsibility and observe discipline
President Ilham Aliyev: We are a responsible country, respect ourselves, maintain dignity and respect our partners
Ambassador: Netherlands, Azerbaijan exploring possibilities of cooperation in renewable energy sphere