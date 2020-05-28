Commission for economic growth restoration set up in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev signed a decree for creation of State Commission for the Restoration of Economic Growth, Trend reports with reference to the press office of the president.

The decree was signed in order to develop proposals for the restoration of economic growth in the new economic reality.

The newly established commission will consist of:

Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin as the Chairman of the commission;

Kazakhstan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov as the commission’s Deputy Chairman;

First Vice Minister of National Economy Aset Irgaliyev as the Secretary of the commission;

Aide to the President - Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev;

Chairman of Kazakhstan’s National Bank Yerbolat Dossayev;

Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar;

Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov;

CEO of the Samruk-Kazyna JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov (by agreement);

Deputy Chief Of Staff of the President of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov;

Chairperson of the Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market of Kazakhstan Madina Abylkassymova;

Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov;

Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Beibut Atamkulov;

Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov;

Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov;

Minister of Finance Yerulan Zhamaubayev;

Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Askar Zhumagaliyev;

Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev;

Minister of Energy Nurlan Nogayev;

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Berdibek Saparbayev;

Minister of Agriculture Saparkan Omarov;

Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov;

Member of the Senate (upper house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament from North Kazakhstan region Olga Perepechina (by agreement);

Member of the Mazhilis (lower house) of Kazakhstan’s Parliament Nurtay Sabilyanov (by agreement);

Ombudsman for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan Rustam Zhursunov (by agreement);

Astana International Financial Corporation Governor Kairat Kelimbetov (by agreement);

Chairman of the Board of the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Ablay Myrzakhmetov (by agreement).

The decree enters into force since the day of its signing on May 27, 2020.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh