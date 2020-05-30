Iranian currency rates for May 30

30 May 2020
Iranian currency rates for May 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Elnur Baghishov

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to May 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,642 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial May 30

Iranian rial on May 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,869

51,497

1 Swiss franc

CHF

43,664

43,369

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,459

4,381

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,320

4,262

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,257

6,205

1 Indian rupee

INR

557

554

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,130

135,965

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,720

26,153

100 Japanese yens

JPY

38,961

38,958

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,419

5,418

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,496

30,511

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,060

25,958

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,393

2,423

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,159

6,194

1 Russian ruble

RUB

599

593

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,529

3,529

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,004

27,752

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,746

29,575

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,397

49,412

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,257

2,257

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

30

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,622

34,464

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,649

29,654

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,885

5,860

100 Thai baths

THB

131,992

131,730

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,661

9,639

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,117

33,889

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

46,642

46,262

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,968

10,187

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,185

13,136

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,866

2,845

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

549

549

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,424

17,423

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,757

24,757

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,271

82,782

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,091

4,099

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,969

11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 185,866 rials, and the price of $1 is 170,875 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 168,646 rials, and the price of $1 is 152,818 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 170,000-173,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 184,000-187,000 rials.

Tags:
