Iranian currency rates for May 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 30, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies have increased and 10 have decreased compared to May 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,642 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 30 Iranian rial on May 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,869 51,497 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,664 43,369 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,459 4,381 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,320 4,262 1 Danish krone DKK 6,257 6,205 1 Indian rupee INR 557 554 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,130 135,965 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,720 26,153 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,961 38,958 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,419 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,496 30,511 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,060 25,958 1 South African rand ZAR 2,393 2,423 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,159 6,194 1 Russian ruble RUB 599 593 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,004 27,752 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,746 29,575 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,397 49,412 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,257 2,257 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,622 34,464 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,649 29,654 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,885 5,860 100 Thai baths THB 131,992 131,730 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,661 9,639 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,117 33,889 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,642 46,262 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,968 10,187 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,185 13,136 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,866 2,845 1 Afghan afghani AFN 549 549 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,424 17,423 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,271 82,782 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,091 4,099 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,969 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 185,866 rials, and the price of $1 is 170,875 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 168,646 rials, and the price of $1 is 152,818 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 170,000-173,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 184,000-187,000 rials.