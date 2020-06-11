California's Disneyland plans to reopen in phases in July

Disneyland in the U.S. state of California on Wednesday announced plans for a phased reopening in July, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Under the plans, which are still pending approval by state authorities, the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will be reopened on July 17.

Upon reopening, certain Disneyland Resort theme parks, hotels, restaurants and other locations may be limited in capacity and subject to restricted availability or even closure, Disney said in a statement.

The theme parks in Anaheim, California have been shut since mid-March due to the COVID-19.