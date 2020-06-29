No eviction order for tenants during coronavirus in Iran - minister

TEHRAN, Iran, June 29

Trend:

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development announced that according to the decree of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, the maximum increase in monthly rent of houses in Tehran should be 25 percent and if the landlords do not comply with this decree, no court will issue an eviction order for tenants.

“The committee has approved a rule in May to automatically extend the rental agreements for two months with the same amount as before due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Mohammadi Eslami said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He added that it has been reaffirmed that rental agreements should be renewed up to three months after the end of coronavirus outbreak, which will be announced by the Ministry of Health.

Regarding the approved decision, he said: "According to the decree of the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, the maximum increase in rents of tenants in Tehran is up to 25 percent, for other big cities the maximum will be 20 percent and in small cities - 15 percent."

Referring to the plan on providing facilities to tenants, the minister said that soon, a support package will be offered to the tenants, which includes housing and financial support.

Eslami advised landlords and tenants to reach an agreement in a fair manner.