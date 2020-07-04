Turkey nearly halves leather export to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s export of leather goods to Uzbekistan reduced by 47.67 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having amounted to $2.1 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend.

In May 2020, the export of leather goods from Turkey to Uzbekistan reduced by 87.95 percent compared to May 2019 and made up $84,100.

In the first five months of 2020, export of leather goods from Turkey to the international markets decreased by 28.7 percent compared to the same period of 2019 and made up $530.3 million.

The export of leather goods from Turkey made up 0.9 percent of the country's total export volume over the reporting period.

Turkey exported the leather goods worth $61.4 million to the world markets in May 2020, which is 62.2 percent less compared to May 2019. In this month, Turkey’s leather export amounted to 0.6 percent of the country's total export.

From May 2019 through May 2020, Turkey exported $1.4 billion worth of the leather products abroad.

---

