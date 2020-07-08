Georgia sees decrease in unemployment rate in 1Q2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 8

The unemployment rate in Georgia decreased by 0.9 percentage point in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year and equaled 11.9 percent, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

During the reporting period, economically active population constituted 62.6 percent of the working age population (population aged 15 and older).

In comparison to the same quarter of the previous year, both the economic activity rate and the employment rate decreased by 1.2 and 0.5 percentage point, respectively. In urban settlements, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the employment rate decreased by 0.1 percentage point, while in rural settlements - by 0.9 percentage point.

In urban settlements, the economic activity rate decreased by 1.4 percentage point, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, while in rural settlements - by 0.9 percentage point

The share of hired employees was 50.9 percent among employed persons in 1Q2020, that is an increase by 0.6 percentage point compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The unemployment rate is much lower in rural than in urban settlements. In the reporting period, the unemployment rate in urban settlements reduced by 1.8 percentage point compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, while in rural settlements increased by 0.1 percentage point.

In Georgia, the unemployment rate is higher for men than for women. In 1Q2020, this indicator decreased for women as well as for men by 1.4 and 0.6 percentage point, respectively compared to the corresponding period of the previous year

The activity rate is higher for men than for women. In first quarter of 2020, activity rate for women was 53.4 percent and for men – 73 percent. The activity rate decreased by 2.1 for women and by 0.4 percentage point for men, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In the reporting period, the employment rate for women decreased by 1.2 percentage point compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, while for men it increased by 0.1 percentage point.

