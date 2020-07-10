Export of Kazakh goods to Russia plummets

Business 10 July 2020 09:38 (UTC+04:00)
Export of Kazakh goods to Russia plummets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 10

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Russia amounted to $5.2 billion over the first four months of 2020 compared to $5.7 billion during the same period of 2019, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Russia in total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover was 18.7 percent during the reporting period of 2020 compared to 20.1 percent during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export to Russia amounted to $1.4 billion over the period from January through April 2020 compared to $1.7 billion during the same period of 2019.

Russia’s share in total volume of Kazakhstan’s export amounted to 7.7 percent during the reporting period of 2020, compared to 9.2 percent during the same period of 2019.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s import from Russia amounted to $3.8 billion over the reporting period compared to $4.08 billion during the same period of 2019.

Russia’s total share in Kazakhstan’s import was 39.2 percent during the reporting period of 2020 which compared to 39.6 percent during the same period of 2019 is also flat year-on-year.

Total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $28.1 billion over the period from Jan. through Apr. 2020 which indicates a decrease from $28.8 billion during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $18.3 billion during the reporting period of 2020 ($18.5 billion in the same period of 2019), whereas import amounted to $9.8 billion ($10.3 billion).

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development provides loan to Uzbekistan
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development provides loan to Uzbekistan
Reconstructed highway to shorten driving time from Georgian capital to Oni city
Reconstructed highway to shorten driving time from Georgian capital to Oni city
Uzbekistan studies European construction sector standards
Uzbekistan studies European construction sector standards
Loading Bars
Latest
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air launching flights to country's East Transport 10:42
Petrofac to oversee EPCC contract at Kazakhstan's Kashagan oil field Oil&Gas 10:35
Uzbekistan to pick world known bank to help privatize Uzbek Coca-Cola JV Business 10:34
NAM's Working Group on fighting COVID-19 holds first online meeting Politics 10:22
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 69 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:20
ADB, IEA to scale up collaboration on sustainability with focus on energy sector resilience Other News 10:06
Kazakhstan's gold reserves up month-on-month Finance 10:01
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy spare parts for specialized vehicles via tender Tenders 09:55
Export of Turkish clothes to Uzbekistan drops sharply Business 09:42
Export of Kazakh goods to Russia plummets Business 09:38
Uzbekistan aims to develop competitive business environment Business 09:37
Azerbaijan increases import of Indian products Business 09:30
Japan urges nightclubs to act to stem coronavirus spikes Other News 09:27
Uzbekistan confirms 241 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:19
Car sales falling sharply amid COVID-19 pandemic in Georgia Business 09:01
Brazil's COVID-19 deaths close to 70,000 Other News 08:45
Kazakhstan reports over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases Kazakhstan 08:06
Turkish mining industry products export declines Turkey 07:56
JICA reveals details of its latest project in Uzbekistan's agriculture Business 07:54
Iran, Austria stress expansion of trade, economic coop. Iran 07:19
Bolivia's President Anez has tested positive for coronavirus Other News 06:24
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by almost 205,000 in past day World 05:20
10 sailors missing as boat sinks off Moroccan coast Arab World 03:59
Mayor of S.Korean capital Seoul found dead Other News 03:05
Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 28 to 4,087 Russia 01:40
Turkey records 1024 new daily COVID-19 cases with 18 deaths Turkey 00:27
EU, Sweden, Austria announce € 860,000 for tourism development initiatives in Svaneti, Racha-Lechkhumi, Upper Imereti Georgia 00:18
Kyrgyzstan’s 2020 budget provides KGS 6.6M for health sector Kyrgyzstan 00:15
30 households, 25 vehicles damaged by flash floods in Thailand's north World 9 July 23:35
Gas technologies may achieve emissions reductions of 12 GT per year by 2040 Oil&Gas 9 July 22:52
Gas technologies need additional capital to achieve full potential Oil&Gas 9 July 22:52
Morocco extends coronavirus emergency decree until Aug 10 Arab World 9 July 22:23
UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 44,602 as another 85 patients die Europe 9 July 21:32
WB intends to support Turkmenistan’s private-sector producers of agricultural products Finance 9 July 21:28
Company producing mineral water in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan plans to expand export Business 9 July 21:02
Azerbaijani cannery reduces production volumes Business 9 July 20:54
Azerbaijan’s Lankaran cannery talks about export plans for this year Business 9 July 20:13
Azerbaijan confirms 548 new COVID-19 cases Society 9 July 19:37
Azerbaijan intends to expand e-business in 2021 Business 9 July 19:20
Grain harvesting under completion in Azerbaijan Business 9 July 19:08
Georgia has sufficient potential to be good, reliable partner of EU Business 9 July 18:52
Turkey's ministry reveals volume of cargo transshipment through port of Izmir Turkey 9 July 18:43
Data on cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Canakkale disclosed Turkey 9 July 18:43
Application deadline for state compensation to self-employed extends in Georgia Finance 9 July 18:41
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment from Netherlands via its ports Turkey 9 July 18:26
Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia helps over 1K Georgian sailors to return home Transport 9 July 18:25
Volume of cargo transshipment through Turkish port of Tekirdag announced Turkey 9 July 18:23
Average monthly salary grows in Azerbaijan Finance 9 July 18:15
Turkmenistan to sale state property at auction Finance 9 July 18:13
El Al's potential buyer requests permit to control airline Israel 9 July 18:12
Russian Foreign Ministry: UN session initiated by Azerbaijan will be constructive Politics 9 July 18:10
New grant program offered to farmers in Georgia Business 9 July 18:07
Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarters replaces foreign contractors Business 9 July 18:04
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transshipment from Bulgaria via its ports Turkey 9 July 17:59
Azerbaijan's national communications operator modernizing backbone network ICT 9 July 17:57
EBRD reports its activities in Georgia for 2019 Business 9 July 17:50
Work continues to improve operations of Turkmen Railways Transport 9 July 17:34
PWC: Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund completes 2019 with profit Oil&Gas 9 July 17:30
Fitch approves Azerbaijan's AFB Bank’s rating Finance 9 July 17:26
Iran's Ardabil Province Gas Company announced tender for gas transmission Tenders 9 July 17:20
Turkmen Ministry of energy opens tender for rolled metal, aluminum wire rod supply Tenders 9 July 17:17
ADB: COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacts Georgia's households, small businesses Business 9 July 17:03
Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development provides loan to Uzbekistan Construction 9 July 17:01
EBRD unveils volume of investments in Azerbaijan in 2015-2019 Business 9 July 16:59
Azerbaijani banks' demand for foreign currency at CBA's exchange auction down Finance 9 July 16:46
Turkmenistan changes procedure for issuing money to entrepreneurs Finance 9 July 16:37
Cargo transshipment from Australia via Turkish ports since early 2020 revealed Turkey 9 July 16:36
SOCAR reveals volume of transshipment through Kulevi terminal Oil&Gas 9 July 16:35
Iran to provide loans to citizens of small apartments as part of COVID-19 help Business 9 July 16:31
Jizzakh Special Economic Zone of Uzbekistan increases its exports Business 9 July 16:28
Azerbaijan’s AFB Bank terminates cooperation with Fitch Ratings Finance 9 July 16:09
Trade turnover between Turkey, Georgia down Turkey 9 July 16:07
Iran's Energy Ministry to assign some of its duties to municipalities Oil&Gas 9 July 16:05
Reconstructed highway to shorten driving time from Georgian capital to Oni city Construction 9 July 15:43
Greek economy to shrink by 7.5-10.5% this year Europe 9 July 15:42
Uzbekistan, US to deepen strategic partnership Business 9 July 15:39
Georgia's gov't to subsidize grape harvest Business 9 July 15:36
Iran discloses monthly tax revenues Finance 9 July 15:29
Airbus first-half deliveries hit 16-year low despite June bounce Europe 9 July 15:25
Vietnam 2020 economic growth seen at 3%-4% Other News 9 July 15:22
Bulgaria closes night clubs, bans spectators at sports events Europe 9 July 15:17
Africa urged to test more as coronavirus cases exceed 500,000 Other News 9 July 15:13
Azerbaijan discloses volumes of gas exported from Shah-Deniz field Oil&Gas 9 July 15:09
India is playing leading role in global revival: PM Shri Narendra Modi Other News 9 July 15:08
Export of steel from Turkey abroad in 1H2020 shrinks Turkey 9 July 15:07
Rouhani: Iran's exporters help to keep country's economy afloat, competitive Business 9 July 15:07
Iran seeks to develop equal partnership with China Business 9 July 15:05
Turkey's six-month jewelry export marginally dips Turkey 9 July 14:52
Uzbek Agency for Sanitary-Epidemiological Welfare to buy protective gloves via tender Tenders 9 July 14:51
Oil slips as coronavirus fears offset gasoline recovery signs Oil&Gas 9 July 14:49
Iran's trade possibilities growing through Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 9 July 14:49
Purchases, sales of real estate shrink across Kazakhstan Business 9 July 14:48
Cement export from Turkey to int'l markets in 1H2020 slightly down Turkey 9 July 14:47
Georgia expecting abundant harvest of peaches, nectarines Business 9 July 14:39
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana reducing flights implementation to South Korea Transport 9 July 14:35
Azerbaijan increases gas production from ACG, Shah Deniz fields Oil&Gas 9 July 14:35
Turkmenistan participates in discussions on updating Energy Charter Treaty Oil&Gas 9 July 14:34
Georgia launching new state program to promote domestic tourism Tourism 9 July 14:33
Agricultural cluster of Uzbekistan to use innovative sprinklers Business 9 July 14:30
Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan eyeing use of RES at its future industrial park Business 9 July 14:27
All news