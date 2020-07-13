PwC to carry out audit of Georgian State Audit Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

The Georgian Parliament has chosen international auditor company PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to conduct an audit of the State Audit Office’s 2020-2021 report, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

"It is the second year since the changes to the structure of auditor selection and the audits are implemented by the companies of the world’s Big Four," said Head of the Budget and Finance Committee of the parliament Irakli Kovzanadze.

In 2019, the external audit of the State Audit Office's report was carried out by Deloitte Touche.

The Big Four accounting and auditing firms are Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Ernst & Young (EY) and KPMG.

In June 2020, experts from Deloitte analyzed Georgian fiscal, monetary and sectoral economic policies and made recommendations to the Georgian government at an online meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia.

The Deloitte experts praised steps taken by Georgia amid the coronavirus pandemic and said that they were given in a timely manner and in line with international practice.

