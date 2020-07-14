Iran announces volume of red meat production
Latest
Pakistani MFA: Armenia attempts to hamper peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict with provocative actions
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia seeks to involve military-political organizations, member of which it is, into Karabakh conflict (VIDEO)
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s impunity for aggressive actions encourages it for further military adventures (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia’s several military facilities, military equipment destroyed (VİDEO)
OSCE MG co-chairs call on Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible
President Ilham Aliyev: Current chaos in Armenia, events reaching critical point prompted them to commit these heinous acts
President Ilham Aliyev: If Azerbaijani positions, Azerbaijani villages are fired upon from territory of Armenia, of course, we will respond and give fitting rebuff