Iran reveals value of planned export via Khorramabad customs

Business 14 July 2020 12:38 (UTC+04:00)
Iran reveals value of planned export via Khorramabad customs
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry: Fighting continues, Armenian manpower destroyed Politics 13:53
OPEC’s crude oil production down by 6% Oil&Gas 13:45
Civilian in Azerbaijan’s Tovuz killed following fire by Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:44
Weekly review of Georgian capital market Finance 13:36
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia's military, combat equipment, reserves in depths of defense destroyed (VIDEO) Politics 13:16
Proven oil reserves of Middle East revised up Oil&Gas 13:10
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 14 Finance 13:08
Central Bank of Uzbekistan reveals data on volume of money transfers Finance 13:01
Petroleum exports by OPEC down in value Oil&Gas 13:00
Italian media outlets publish articles condemning Armenia's military provocation Politics 13:00
Turkmenistan, UK establish new ties in creative economy Turkmenistan 12:52
Kazakhstan to launch horse meat export to Japan Business 12:51
Kazakh oil & gas company to buy pumps via tender Tenders 12:39
Iran reveals value of planned export via Khorramabad customs Business 12:38
UN Secretary-General calls for immediate steps to de-escalate situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border Politics 12:27
UK investors' interests of Turkmenistan's economic sectors revealed Oil&Gas 12:23
Saffron production growing in Iran every year Business 12:17
Uzbek-made personal protective equipment may reach int'l markets through retail Business 12:08
Pakistani MFA: Armenia attempts to hamper peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict with provocative actions Politics 12:01
Iran announces volume of red meat production Business 11:57
Uzbekistan implements number of projects in Fergana Valley Business 11:54
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia seeks to involve military-political organizations, member of which it is, into Karabakh conflict (VIDEO) Politics 11:51
Iran reveals data on construction progress of its enterprises Construction 11:29
Turkmenistan reveals construction statistics for 1H2020 Construction 11:28
Turkmenistan exceeds production plan for manufacturing of reinforced concrete Business 11:26
France boosts import of Turkish-made cement Turkey 11:26
Azerbaijani oil prices go up Finance 11:19
Armenian armed forces shell Azerbaijan's Dondar Gushchu village again (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:11
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 232 to 198,963 Europe 11:07
Kazakhstan's import of UK-made goods down Business 11:07
Australia tightens restrictions as COVID-19 cases top 10,000 Other News 11:06
Peter Tase: Immediate actions needed by int’l community against Armenia’s provocations Politics 11:00
UK House of Commons: Aggression by Armenia further escalates Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 11:00
Iran looks to increase amount of its railway lines in upcoming years Transport 10:58
Georgia reports four new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 10:57
Crown Agents helping Uzbekistan to expand public procurement capacity Business 10:49
US urging to stop using force along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:42
Singapore and Malaysia to reopen business travel next month Other News 10:40
UK economy begins tepid recovery in May after record slump Europe 10:38
Garuda Indonesia talking to Airbus to delay 2020 deliveries Other News 10:34
EU urging to prevent further escalation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 10:28
Kazakhstan's oil & gas company to buy generators via tender Tenders 10:25
Azerbaijan's Deputy PM: OSCE Minsk Group must clearly state its position Politics 10:24
Uzbekistan to sell full state share in Uzbek-Malaysian oil company Business 10:09
Iranian currency rates for July 14 Finance 09:51
Iran discloses volume of wheat and rapeseed purchased in Tehran Province Business 09:50
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan using heavy machine guns Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:49
South Korea to spend $95 billion of government funds by 2025 on green projects Other News 09:42
Uzbekistan confirms over 670 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:42
Defense Ministry: Armenian army shelled Azerbaijani villages again July 14 morning Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:40
Iran reveals volume of gas transported from one of its 'operational gas zones' Oil&Gas 09:33
Demand for Turkish mining products in Chinese market declines Business 09:18
Geostat: Exports from Georgia to Ukraine decrease year-on-year Business 09:17
Turkey’s export of cars to Kyrgyzstan increases Turkey 09:17
Macau casino shares surge as mainland China border reopened Business 08:50
Brazil reports nearly 1.9 mln cases of COVID-19 Other News 08:25
Germany may invest in Turkmenistan’s modernization projects Finance 08:04
Close to 1.5 tons of drugs confiscated in Semnan Society 07:29
Almaty to introduce restrictions on visits to national parks amid worsening COVID-19 situation Kazakhstan 06:48
Wearing mask on public transport becomes mandatory in Ireland Europe 06:01
Huawei to have services from Czech APP developer in new phones Business 05:15
5.1-magnitude quake hits 73 km NW of Port-Vila, Vanuatu Other News 04:28
104 new Iranian inventions patented with international offices Society 03:35
Latin American coronavirus deaths overtake North American fatalities Other News 02:29
American Airlines preparing to send furlough warnings this week Transport 01:36
Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia’s impunity for aggressive actions encourages it for further military adventures (VIDEO) Politics 00:26
Germany, Italy call for quick action on coronavirus crisis Finance 13 July 23:47
Armenian armed forces fire at Azerbaijani civilian village by using large-caliber howitzer Politics 13 July 22:19
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia’s several military facilities, military equipment destroyed (VİDEO) Azerbaijan 13 July 21:15
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh makes appeal on Armenian armed forces’ provocation Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 July 20:47
OSCE MG co-chairs call on Armenia, Azerbaijan to resume substantive negotiations as soon as possible Politics 13 July 20:17
Azerbaijani first VP: Our cause is just and God is with us (PHOTO) Politics 13 July 20:13
GUAM condemns Armenian armed forces’ attacks in direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district Politics 13 July 20:03
Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani side does not shell civilians, civilian settlements Politics 13 July 19:08
Bank of Georgia contributes to economically valuable large-scale projects Construction 13 July 18:58
PwC to carry out audit of Georgian State Audit Office Business 13 July 18:52
Russian FM calls on conflict parties for restraint on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Politics 13 July 18:36
Iran declares amount of investment in Payam Special Economic Zone Business 13 July 18:33
Iran intends to increase trade with Qatar Business 13 July 18:25
Criminal case filed against Azerbaijani former defense minister Politics 13 July 18:25
Turkish FM: Armenia must come to reason Politics 13 July 18:20
OPEC revises up Azerbaijan’s proven natural gas reserves Oil&Gas 13 July 18:13
Total external debt of Georgia up Finance 13 July 18:13
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale July 14 Oil&Gas 13 July 18:08
Turkey discloses data on cargo transportation to Azerbaijan in 1H2020 Turkey 13 July 18:05
Armenia flagrantly violates ceasefire in direction of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Politics 13 July 17:48
Volume of exported yarn from Turkmenistan revealed Business 13 July 17:47
Azerbaijan announces number of RES agreements signed with foreign companies Oil&Gas 13 July 17:45
Azerbaijan’s crude oil exports down Oil&Gas 13 July 17:42
Iran’s exports via Golestan Province railways up Business 13 July 17:41
Iran's Army Ground Force Airborne Unit to receive new missiles Politics 13 July 17:34
Turkmen chemical plant announces volume of produced sulfuric acid Turkmenistan 13 July 17:26
Bahar Azadi gold coin rises to record price in Iran Finance 13 July 17:23
EU officials concerned over tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 July 17:20
Export of Georgian natural wines to Azerbaijan declines Business 13 July 17:18
Asaka Bank supports confectionery manufacturer of Uzbekistan Business 13 July 17:18
Iran's honey export declines to zero Business 13 July 17:14
Petrochemical product revenues in Iran may push out oil revenues Oil&Gas 13 July 17:14
Minister talks construction projects as part of 25-year Iran-China agreement Business 13 July 17:13
Iran's gross domestic product grows Finance 13 July 17:12
