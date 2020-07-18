Iran boosts honey production

Business 18 July 2020 16:57 (UTC+04:00)
Iran boosts honey production
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 10-17)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 10-17)
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan reveals volumes of assets in 2Q2020
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan reveals volumes of assets in 2Q2020
Anglo Asian Mining building new decline in Azerbaijan
Anglo Asian Mining building new decline in Azerbaijan
Latest
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale July 19 Oil&Gas 18:01
Azerbaijani, Russian defense ministers had phone conversation Politics 17:06
Iran boosts honey production Business 16:57
Armenian PM suddenly recovered and rushed to Minsk - Reasons Politics 15:48
Iran discloses amount of loans paid in Bushehr Province Finance 15:45
President Ilham Aliyev: Appeal to CSTO is another manifestation of Armenia’s cowardice Politics 15:34
Ukraine among top countries among job seekers from Turkey Turkey 15:33
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Sistan & Baluchestan Province up Business 15:33
President Ilham Aliyev: We saw fraternal, friendly attitude on part of Turkey yet again these days Politics 15:32
Iran declares amount of money paid to wheat farmers in Yazd Province Business 15:30
President Ilham Aliyev: So far, all our actions have been successful – on battlefield, in political plane, in connection with domestic situation, in economic and other spheres Politics 15:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market (July 10-17) Finance 15:24
President Ilham Aliyev: Successful operation of Azerbaijani army inspired our public Politics 15:21
President Ilham Aliyev: Thanks to our activity, many learned that Armenia committed this dirty provocation Politics 15:13
Iran discloses data on chicken exports Business 14:55
Khazar consortium announces tender for services in Turkmenistan Tenders 14:53
CNPC in Turkmenistan opens tender for security services at its facilities Tenders 14:50
President Ilham Aliyev: As long as there is no progress in negotiations, there can be no talk of any cooperation with Armenia Politics 14:50
State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan reveals volumes of assets in 2Q2020 Oil&Gas 14:45
Sixth batch of India's wheat shipment to Afghanistan arrived in Iran Business 14:41
President Ilham Aliyev: We will not take a step back in connection with Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Politics 14:35
Iran's Food & Drug Administration to release millions of masks from storage Iran 14:34
Iran reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases Society 14:22
Special flight from Rome brings back Georgian citizens Transport 14:20
Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenian armed forces deliberately hide their firing points near civilian objects Politics 14:18
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenian leadership needs some kind of crisis to divert thoughts from fundamental issues, and it deliberately resorted to this provocation Politics 14:11
President Ilham Aliyev: Clashes in recent days once again demonstrated power of Azerbaijani state, its army Politics 13:59
Georgia's Nadi Group reveals volumes of snails to export to Italy Business 13:32
Georgian Butrana company to ensure supply of table grapes to local supermarkets Business 13:27
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia has never been able and will never be able to win in open battle Politics 13:26
Turkmenistan identifies measures for private sector dev't Business 13:25
President Ilham Aliyev: This operation, military confrontation of recent days, is yet another glorious victory for us Politics 13:24
Twitter says attackers downloaded data from up to eight non-verified accounts US 13:23
President Ilham Aliyev: Strategic heights taken by Azerbaijani army allow us to control several settlements in Armenia Politics 13:16
President Ilham Aliyev: After Armenia’s dirty deed, second phase of retaliation operation began on my instruction Politics 13:10
Production of oilseeds to grow in Iran Business 13:07
President Ilham Aliyev: We are proud that Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijani land have raised such sons Politics 13:05
President Ilham Aliyev: As a result of operational measures taken, Armenian army received fitting rebuff Politics 12:59
Iran's Foolad Derakhshan Arak discloses number of wagons manufactured by company Business 12:34
Iran announces investment volumes in its free zones Business 12:30
Turkmenistan sets tasks for fuel, energy sector development Oil&Gas 12:14
IMF disburses multimillion support to Georgia Business 12:04
Consumer goods production in Uzbekistan up Business 12:04
Anglo Asian Mining building new decline in Azerbaijan Finance 11:49
Georgia reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 10 recoveries Georgia 11:37
Uzbekistan reveals data on Anti-Crisis Fund expenditures Finance 11:33
New refrigerated warehouses to appear in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Construction 11:29
Uzbekistan initiates digitalization of Tashkent city ICT 11:24
Turkmenistan, UN review joint plan for 2H2020 Turkmenistan 11:08
Number of bank cards in Georgia increases slightly Finance 11:01
Uzbekistan, China may establish joint technological industrial park ICT 11:00
Iran's exports to UAE increase Business 10:54
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 53 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:50
China raises equity investment cap for insurers to 45% Other News 10:42
Turkmenistan invites Saudi Arabian company to participate in TAPI project Oil&Gas 10:35
Azerbaijan has high potential to increase profitability of securities market Finance 10:27
Iranian currency rates for July 18 Finance 10:15
Emirates Airlines resumes flights to Tehran after 6-month suspension Transport 10:14
Uzbekistan confirms 547 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:57
Iran's SAIPA Group to launch production of new car models Business 09:57
Iran to accelerate release of necessary goods from customs Business 09:43
Direct charter flight of AZAL operated from Budapest landed in Baku (PHOTO) Society 09:40
Australia PM delays parliament as coronavirus spreads Other News 09:23
Kazakh investors to become more active in Georgian market Business 09:21
Volume of products transited via Iran's Astara railway increases Business 09:20
ADY Container: Azerbaijan sees growth in rail freight transportation Transport 09:19
Azerbaijan intends to expand e-business in 2021 Business 09:18
Kazakhstan's anti-crisis plan to allow for transition to high-quality economic growth Business 08:51
New Zealand reports 1 new COVID-19 case Other News 08:51
First step taken towards developing islamic finance in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 08:17
Former U.S. Fed chiefs urge Congress to pass another COVID-19 relief bill Finance 07:45
Archeologist’s suicide fuels artifact smuggling claims in Turkey’s Zeugma museum Turkey 06:58
Delta will avoid pilot furloughs if they agree to reduced minimum pay Finance 06:14
Hyundai Motor Group chief hospitalized but not in serious condition Other News 05:21
Suspect arrested in murder of founder of Gokada ride-sharing app: media reports US 04:35
Argentina confirms highest daily coronavirus case load after easing restrictions Other News 03:46
EU approves 100 mln euros for Albania's post-quake reconstruction Finance 03:00
Slovenia's net migration in 2019 highest since 2008 Europe 01:39
5.7-magnitude quake hits 243 km E of Port Blair, India -- USGS Other News 00:42
Pakistan welcomes Iran’s inclusion in CPEC Business 17 July 23:26
Turkmenistan can participate in number of EU Investment Facility projects Finance 17 July 22:37
Former Filipino amb. in S. Korea placed on Interpol's wanted list Other News 17 July 21:36
Azerbaijan increases gas export Oil&Gas 17 July 20:59
Azerbaijani, Georgian FMs exchange views on strategic partnership relations Politics 17 July 20:47
Azerbaijan extends period of permission via SMS as part of quarantine regime Society 17 July 20:30
Azerbaijan extends toughened quarantine regime in several cites, districts Society 17 July 20:30
Azerbaijan allows activity in several previously banned spheres from July 20 Society 17 July 20:26
Azerbaijani FM had telephone conversation with Iranian counterpart Politics 17 July 20:02
Swiss political circles, media outlets informed about Armenia’s latest military provocations (PHOTO) Politics 17 July 19:56
Azerbaijan extends special quarantine regime Society 17 July 19:41
Mihouse building materials hypermarket opens in Tbilisi Construction 17 July 19:33
TBC Capital: Georgian Kakheti region ranks first in terms of hotels’ occupancy Business 17 July 19:22
Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation talks problems of tobacco products' domestic sale Business 17 July 19:16
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region president’s statement contradicts France’s obligations Politics 17 July 19:03
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey plunges in 1H2020 Turkey 17 July 18:59
Indian Foreign Ministry: Situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border threatens regional peace Politics 17 July 18:33
Oil prices broadly stable as stimulus hopes balance corona fears Oil&Gas 17 July 18:26
Denmark to open borders for Georgian citizens Transport 17 July 18:25
Turkmenistan installing solar panels in villages Business 17 July 18:23
SOCAR reveals planned transportation volumes via Baku-Novorossiysk Oil&Gas 17 July 18:19
All news