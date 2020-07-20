Kazakhstan ups import of Moldova-made goods

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 20

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Moldova amounted to $9.9 million over first four months of 2020 compared to $15.4 million during the same period of 2019, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

Kazakhstan’s export to Moldova amounted to $6.3 million over the period from January through April 2020 compared to $12.6 million during the same period of 2019.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s import from Moldova amounted to $3.6 million over the reporting period compared to $2.8 million from January through April 2019.

The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $28.1 million over the period from Jan. through Apr. 2020 which indicates a decrease from $28.8 million during the same period of 2019.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $18.3 million during the reporting period of 2020 ($18.5 million in the same period of 2019), whereas import amounted to $9.8 million ($10.3 million).

