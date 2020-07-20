Another man in Georgia dies from COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Georgia has reported another casualty from the COVID-19 virus, as 16th person has died in the country due to the pandemic, Head of National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health Amiran Gamkrelidze said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The deceased patient was a male, aged 70. He was undergoing medical treatment at Tbilisi Hospital of Infectious Diseases.

Georgia's total amount of COVID-19 infected has reached 1,039.

One more patient recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of recovered patients to 900. Currently, 5,687 people remain under quarantine and 232 persons under medical observation.

Georgia reported its first case of the coronavirus on February 26, 2020.

