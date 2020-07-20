Funds to be spent on renovation of buses in Tehran city announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The government has allocated 10 trillion rials to upgrade buses in Tehran city, Mayor of Tehran city, Pirouz Hanachi said told journalists, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He made the remark after the signing of a contract between Tehran Mayor's Office and Iran Khodro Industrial Group on the manufacturing and delivery of buses and minibuses to the mayor's office.

According to Hanachi, 1,000 buses in Tehran city can be renewed. The part of them will be renewed by Iran Khodro.

Hanachi added that there is a shortage of about 3,000 buses in Tehran city.

The mayor noted that at present, the necessary steps are being taken to provide buses at the expense of local production.

Hanachi emphasized that if these steps are satisfied, Tehran will not be able to import vehicles from other countries.

Today, a contract was signed between the Tehran Mayor's Office and Iran Khodro Industrial Group on the manufacturing and delivery of 800 buses and minibuses and these vehicles will be delivered within 5 months.