Rouhani: Iran to continue strengthening ties with neighbors

TEHRAN, Iran, July 22

Trend:

Iran has good political relations with Russia and China, and these relations have become stronger in recent weeks, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"I've sent a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding strengthening of ties between Iran and Russia on both regional and international levels," Rouhani said.

Rouhani expressed hope that Iran's cooperation with the neighboring countries, including Russia, Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan, along with neighbors in the Caspian basin and the Persian Gulf, would improve.

The president pointed out that Iran has made diplomatic efforts in recent weeks, and the country held important meetings with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi.

"The two countries had important agreements regarding customs, transportation, economy, banking relations, and hopefully, they will be implemented," said the president.

Rouhani noted that Iran has settled for proper policies in the past 7 years in economic, political matters, regional security, trilateral relations, with various countries, and this policy will continue.