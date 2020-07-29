Export of fertilizers from Georgia to Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia exported 26,882.7 tons of fertilizers (commodity code 3102 - Mineral or chemical fertilizers, nitrogen fertilizers) worth $4.38 million to Azerbaijan in the first half of 2020, Trend reports referring to Georgian National Statistics Office (Geostat).

This is 6.7 percent more than in the same period last year, said the report.

In January-June 2019, Georgia exported 21,475.4 tons of fertilizers worth $4.11 million to Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan ranked tenth among the top 10 most significant export partners of Georgia.

In January-June 2020, Georgia exported products of $32.3 million to Azerbaijan, which is 3 percent of the total export rate. The export rate has dropped by 22.4 percent compared with 2019.

In January-June 2019, Georgia exported goods of $41.7 million to Azerbaijan, equaling 3.8 percent of total exports.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356