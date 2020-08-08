Turkmenistan, Germany to continue co-op within international organizations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8

The representatives of Turkmenistan and Germany held a telephone conversation on August 7, 2020, Trend reports with reference to Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the conversation, the sides confirmed the intention to develop partnership in various areas. In particular, the need to consolidate efforts to continue cooperation on international platforms was noted.

The parties highlighted the positive dynamics of the development of the bilateral relations in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. In particular, they highlighted the importance of regular meetings of representatives of the public and private sectors of Turkmenistan and Germany, which create opportunities for expanding cooperation.

In addition, the participants exchanged views on the COVID-19 pandemic situation and considered ways to increase cooperation to counter the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier, a source in German Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend that there is potential for further investment by German firms in Turkmenistan in the diversification of the Turkmen economy and in modernization projects.

Germany may also invest in Turkmen sectors dealing with climate change, environment and water management, the representative added.

"There are about 50 German companies active in Turkmenistan," said the ministry.

German companies such as Siemens, Daimler, Rohde & Schwarz, Dresser-Rand, MAN, Bosch and others make a significant contribution to the implementation of long-term projects in Turkmenistan, the source noted.

