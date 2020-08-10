Ambassador: US ready to invest more in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The US looks forward to further expansion of cooperation to attract more US investments in Georgia, US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan said, Trend reports referring to Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

She made the remark following a meeting with Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava.

"I had an important meeting with the minister. Our cooperation covers many areas, which already contributes to the development of the Georgian economy. Our goal is to help Georgia ensure prosperity in all regions of the country," Degnan said.

According to her, both countries have quite extensive and large-scale programs in the field of energy, small and medium production, agriculture and the maritime sector.

"We work closely with the ministry, and we look forward to further expansion of our cooperation to attract more US investments in Georgia," Degnan added.

