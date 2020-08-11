Georgian Health Ministry purchases rapid COVID-19 tests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Affairs of Georgia has purchased 200,000 antigen and antibody tests with the help of the World Bank and within the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s Emergency COVID-19 Response Project, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Health Ministry said 100,000 antibody tests are made by a Chinese company which has a license from the Chinese government and supplies tests to the USA and European countries, and 100,000 antigen tests are produced by a Korean company

The ministry added that the tests are highly accurate. Rapid tests will be distributed to relevant clinics and facilities.

On Aug, 11, Georgia reported 14 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of infected people to 1,264. Forty-four more patients have recovered from the novel virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured patients up to 1,054.

Seventeen patients died of COVID-19 in the country.

Currently, 6,930 people remain under quarantine and 263 persons under medical observation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356