Deadline for vehicle customs clearance extended until March 2021 in Georgia

Business 13 August 2020 14:47 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The deadline for vehicle customs clearance has been extended until March 2021 in Georgia, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

He made the remark at a government meeting on August 13.

According to him, fines will not be accrued during the deferral.

“The crisis impact will seemingly be long-term not only in Georgia but throughout the world. The car importers have applied to us with requests several times, so customs clearance will be postponed and no fines will be charged at this time,” said Gakharia.

As he noted, this change refers to about 24,000 cars and will give over 30 million lari ($9.7 million) benefits to car owners.

