No impact of global pandemic on export of cement from Turkey to Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The export of cement from Turkey to Italy increased by 0.11 percent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 amounting to $70.4 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The export of cement from Turkey to Italy increased by 41.79 percent in June 2020 compared to June 2019 and amounted to $14.3 million.

From January through June 2020, the export of cement from Turkey to the world markets decreased by 1 percent compared to the same period of last year, amounting to $1.7 billion.

The export of cement from Turkey reached 2.3 percent of the country's total export volume from January through June 2020.

Turkey exported cement worth $323.1 million to the world markets in June 2020, which is 37.4 percent more than in the same month of 2019.

The export of cement from Turkey in June 2020 amounted to 2.4 percent of the country's total export volume.

Turkey exported cement worth $3.5 billion over the past 12 months (from June 2019 through June 2020).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu