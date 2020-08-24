China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down

Business 24 August 2020 16:02 (UTC+04:00)
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down
Reconstruction of Guzdak-Garadagh railway in Azerbaijan starts (FOTO)
Reconstruction of Guzdak-Garadagh railway in Azerbaijan starts (FOTO)
Number of online applications for loans by Azerbaijani entrepreneurs disclosed
Number of online applications for loans by Azerbaijani entrepreneurs disclosed
Azerbaijan's Azerkimya opens tender to select contractor for railway overhaul
Azerbaijan's Azerkimya opens tender to select contractor for railway overhaul
Latest
Reconstruction of Guzdak-Garadagh railway in Azerbaijan starts (FOTO) Transport 16:42
Iran's non-oil economy expected to grow - CBI says Business 16:40
US mobilizes additional $1.47M to respond to economic effects of COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan Society 16:40
Georgia reveals outbound tourism statistics Tourism 16:37
Number of online applications for loans by Azerbaijani entrepreneurs disclosed Finance 16:26
Agro-industrial cluster eyes to raise cotton production of Uzbekistan's Namangan region Business 16:22
Turkmenistan planning to implement thematic projects with GNDR Turkmenistan 16:20
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resuming flights to Turkey as COVID restrictions lifted Transport 16:17
Iran to produce steel sheets for CNG tanks Business 16:11
Turkish Airlines to return to Georgian aviation market Transport 16:09
Iran talks about issue of selling missiles to Venezuela Business 16:08
Iran to increase electricity exports Oil&Gas 16:04
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down Business 16:02
Hotel prices in Georgia decrease Business 16:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas to purchase cable, chemical products via tender Tenders 15:47
President Ilham Aliyev: Our economy should maintain and strengthen its sustainability Politics 15:34
President Ilham Aliyev: The situation in the districts should be properly analyzed, existing shortcomings and deficiencies should be investigated and issues of concern should be resolved Politics 15:33
Net revenue of Kazakhstan's largest oil pipeline company surges in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 15:27
Spain visitor numbers climb but still only a fraction of 2019 levels Europe 15:18
Belavia extends suspension of flights to Georgia Transport 15:14
Head of the WHO Country Office: Situation in Uzbekistan slowly improving Uzbekistan 15:14
Kazakhstan's Air Astana opens tender for power networks laying Tenders 15:12
Batumi Oil Terminal faces oil transportation drop in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 15:09
The latest status of Iranian “Increase the Oil Production and Improve the Recovery Rate ” project Oil&Gas 15:05
Assets of Uzbek banks in 1H2020 increase Finance 15:02
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy pipes via tender Tenders 15:02
Black Sea gas find: Additional drilling needed to confirm hydrocarbon potential Oil&Gas 15:01
Iran reveals number of oil and gas wells drilled Oil&Gas 15:00
Tesco to create 16,000 new permanent jobs in online boom Europe 14:59
Azerbaijan reveals volume of its oil, petroleum product exports to Belarus Oil&Gas 14:52
Seven-month trade performance of Azerbaijan, Austria announced Business 14:52
Iran rice import drops by 50 percent Business 14:51
President Aliyev: Attention paid to the power engineering sector and the allocated state investments that have allowed us the opportunity to fully meet our needs Society 14:50
Azerbaijani president: Economic situation in Azerbaijan in seven months of this year satisfactory Politics 14:39
Review of Georgian exports to China Business 14:35
Turkey’s Black Sea gas discovery to have far-reaching implications for future imports Oil&Gas 14:34
Navy commanders of Azerbaijan, Russia discuss military co-op (FOTO) Society 14:30
Germany investigates Porsche over suspected petrol engine manipulation Europe 14:29
Turkmenistan to strengthen sanitary standards in transit transport Transport 14:26
SOCAR MARINE: Performance in January-May 2020 Oil&Gas 14:24
How many Azerbaijani tourists visited Turkey from January through July 2020 Turkey 14:19
Turkmenistan ratifies number of international documents Turkmenistan 14:15
Uzbek Center for Economic Research reviews cost of housing in country's capital Business 14:14
Barclays hires JPM's Esteve to head equity capital markets in Europe Europe 14:13
President Ilham Aliyev: In just two years lost generating capacities were restored Politics 14:12
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for August 24 Society 14:06
Iran stabilizes its oil production Oil&Gas 14:06
Iran's gasoline production capacity significantly up within 7 years Oil&Gas 13:56
Azerbaijani president: Power engineering in our country is going through a period of rapid development, and this is the key condition for our development Politics 13:55
New tourism island in Baku (PHOTO) Tourism 13:46
Georgia reveals export statistics of major commodities to Russia Business 13:45
Supply at Azerbaijani Central Bank's deposit auction surpasses demand fourfold Finance 13:42
Iran`s TSE index down by 50,000 points Finance 13:41
Azerbaijani president: World's biggest energy companies interested in producing renewable energy in Azerbaijan today Politics 13:40
Iran, Turkmenistan expected to re-open borders for truck transportation Business 13:39
Export of Azerbaijani products to Turkmenistan drops Business 13:38
President Ilham Aliyev receives newly-appointed heads of executive authority (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:22
Prices for Azerbaijani oil (August 17-21) Finance 13:17
Gas transportation from south, southeastern regions of Iran grows Oil&Gas 13:15
Petrochemical plant put into operation in Iran's Bushehr Province Oil&Gas 13:13
Uzbekistan to increase economic potential of its Yangiyul district Business 13:11
Gas transportation stations launched in Iran Oil&Gas 13:00
Review of Georgian exports to Azerbaijan Business 12:59
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 12:59
Netherlands hints at possibly contributing to Turkmenistan's food security Business 12:59
Trove of 1,000-year-old gold coins unearthed in Israel Israel 12:58
Uzbekistan, UAE expands co-op on international migration Economy 12:56
Parliament Committee: Azerbaijan fully ensures its own and regional energy security Business 12:52
Georgian fruit processing enterprise expanding range of products Business 12:49
Uzbekistan envisions deep reforms for its railway system Transport 12:48
Thermal power plant commissioned in Iran's oil zone Oil&Gas 12:48
Solar panel station put into operation in Iran's Semnan Province Oil&Gas 12:47
Iran's private sector invests in country's port development Transport 12:47
Geostat reveals volume of Russian export to Georgia Business 12:43
France sponsors creation of modern ski resort complex in Uzbekistan Tourism 12:34
Re-exports of cars from Georgia plunge Business 12:33
Iran to sign 10-year BOT contract with India Business 12:30
Philippines reports 4,686 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths Other News 12:24
Turkmenistan organizes charter flights to bring its citizens back amid COVID-19 restrictions Turkmenistan 12:14
Turkmenistan develops rules for remotely selling goods Business 12:13
Kazakhstan, Turkey to resume mutual flights Transport 12:10
Facebook to pay 104 million euros in back taxes in France Europe 12:04
Russia's coronavirus tally passes 960,000 Russia 11:51
Baku Higher Oil School discusses future cooperation with TechnipFMC Society 11:50
Oil prices edge higher as storms bear down on Gulf of Mexico Oil&Gas 11:38
Iran discloses amount of funds paid to farmers in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province Business 11:25
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets currency rates for August 25 – September 1 Finance 11:09
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange announced Business 11:00
Presidential elections in Iran to be held next year Politics 10:49
Azerbaijan to fully automate assessment of risks at the border Economy 10:37
Georgia reports 10 new coronavirus cases, 5 recoveries Georgia 10:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for August 24 Finance 10:28
Iranian foreign exchange rates for August 24 Finance 10:22
National Iranian Drilling Company presents new equipment Oil&Gas 10:15
Mckinsey & Co.: Service companies in oil & gas industry need new ways to create value Oil&Gas 10:14
Industrial, mining enterprises to begin their operations in Iran's South Khorasan Province Business 09:58
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 28 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:47
Turkmenistan sells oil bitumen, diesel fuel to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 09:45
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for August 24 Uzbekistan 09:43
India's coronavirus cases surge to 3.1 million Other News 09:42
All news